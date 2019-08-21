Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Robert Bruce of Dover, formerly of East Brunswick, N.J. passed away at home on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

He was born in Shenandoah, Pa. to the late Anthony and Olga (Kaczmarczyk) Bruce. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vladimir; and his sister, Arlene.

He was a veteran of the U.S.

Before college, he was a semi-pro baseball pitcher for the Mahanoy City PA. Blue Jays but decided that his education should be his priority.

Bob was a graduate of Rider College where he majored in Business Administration. He did market research and analysis for several large corporations including A.C. Neilson, Johnson & Johnson, Pan American and American Airlines and the Nestle Company among them.

He changed careers in 1982 when he founded Robert Bruce Photography. He photographed many sports celebrities in addition to corporate, newspaper and wedding photography. He loved to travel and his camera went with him wherever he went whether it be Bombay Hook or Paris, France.

Bob was an accomplished duck carver and received several award ribbons at the Ward Brothers carving competitions in Ocean City Maryland and others throughout New Jersey.

He loved music, especially dixieland jazz, and he saved many parties with his sing-a-longs on his guitar or ukulele.

He was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Dover and served faithfully in many capacities most of them revolving around his passion for cooking. He loved his church and considered the church community as family.

Bob was extremely proud of his sons David (Joanne) and Rob (Jennifer) and the men they had become. He adored his grandchildren Kyrie, Amanda and Alex Bruce and Kerisa (Robbie), Bree, and Allie Ward. Bob genuinely cared for all his family and friends and gave generously without regard for anything in return.

In addition to his sons and grandchildren, he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He leaves his family members a legacy of love and respect and his grandchildren with the knowledge of cooking along with more than a few good recipes.

A visitation is scheduled at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 501 S. State Street, Dover on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11 a.m .

Donations in Bob's memory may be sent to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1374, Dover, DE 19903.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





