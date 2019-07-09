FREDERICA - Robert J. Deck, Sr. passed away on July 5, 2019 at home.
Mr. Deck had been a purchasing agent for a brokerage firm on Wall Street, New York and retired after 25 years of service. He enjoyed painting around the house, playing games on the computer and going to the casino. He loved to perform and sing and had often done so at Elio's Restaurant in New York. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Mr. Deck is survived by his wife, Annabelle (Criscuolo) Deck; sons, Russell Deck and his wife Enza of New York, Robert J. Deck, Jr. and his wife Lisa of New York, Michael Lenahan and his wife Liz of New York and James Lenahan and his wife Lisa of New York; his daughter, AnnMarie Genova of Newark; his sister, Patricia Crocker of New York; six grandchildren: Michele Deck, Gina Deck, Valerie Deck, Michael Deck, Kaitlyn Lenahan all of New York and Raquel Diaz of Frederica; and one great grandson, Alexavier Diaz of Frederica.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 9, 2019