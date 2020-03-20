Guest Book View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON - Robert J. Miller passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Bob owned and operated the former Franklin Hardware of Lewes, DE for 43 years. Golfing was his passion and singing was his life. He was a member of Goshen United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for 70 years. He was also a member of the Men's Chorus started by Bill Earl.

Bob served in the U.S. Army, during the

People also will remember him in the little Model T he had in all the Christmas parades and the Lewes Doo-Dah parade. Bob was the president of the Milton PTA and worked with the group who consolidated Milton, Lewes and Rehoboth school districts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Minnie Miller; step-father, Paris Carpenter; sister, Helen Walls; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria of 64 years; son, Kenny and wife, Anna, of Georgetown; and daughter, Donna Lannom and fiancé, Doug Carter, of Lewes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Darci Cummins and husband, Sean, of Laurel; Stephanie Miller and fiancé, Tim Halter, of Millsboro; and Sarah Miller and fiancé, Richard Maddux, of Seaford. His surviving great-grandchildren include Haley and Marli Cummins and Luke Joseph. Additionally, Bob is survived by his sister, Gwen Bunting and her husband, Harold, of Milton; and his god-daughter, Terri Betts Carey. He dearly loved his family.

He leaves many friends, his golf partner, Harold Betts; his oyster sandwich friend Lester Radke; and a special friend, Gary Clegg, of Lake City, Fla.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial services will be held at a later date at Goshen United Methodist Church in Milton.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Bob by making a donation to Goshen United Methodist Church - Bob Miller Memorial Fund, 103 Mulberry St., Milton, DE 19968

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.





