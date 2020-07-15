Robert J. Miller, 87
MILTON - Robert J. Miller passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Bob owned and operated the former Franklin Hardware of Lewes, Del. for 43 years. Golfing was his passion and singing was his life. He was a member of Goshen United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for 70 years. He was also a member of the Men's Chorus started by Bill Earl.
Bob served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan and Indochina during the 1950's. Bob served in the American Legion for 65 years and the Odd Fellows Lodge for over 60 years.
People also will remember him in the little Model T he had in all the Christmas parades and the Lewes Doo-Dah parade. Bob was the president of the Milton PTA and worked with the group who consolidated Milton, Lewes and Rehoboth school districts.
His wife, Gloria, son, Kenny, and daughter, Donna Lannom, along with their families have scheduled Bob's memorial service for Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Bob by making a donation to Goshen United Methodist Church - Bob Miller Memorial Fund, 103 Mulberry St., Milton, DE 19968.
Online condolences may be submitted to: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com