Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. "Bobby" Reed. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON - Robert J. "Bobby" Reed passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford.

Bobby was born in Milford, son of the late Clarence and Iva (Prettyman) Reed.

Prior to his career with Bell Atlantic, Bobby worked with his father at Reeds Atlantic Service in Downtown Milton. Bobby later worked with Harry Dutton at Dutton and Reed Auto Repair where they operated an auto repair shop and owned a stock car together. Bobby then began his career with Bell Atlantic (now Verizon) where he retired as a maintenance splicer after 30 years service. After his retirement, he continued working as a carpenter and tree cutter.

Bobby loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He had a heart for animals and dearly loved his dogs, Chase and Ginger. Bobby enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, golfing and camping and many years ago trap shooting at the Broadkill Sportsmans Club; Bobby, as well, enjoyed shooting pool as a member of the American Poolplayers Association.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 31 years, Barbara (Mayfield) Reed; a son, Randy Reed; a daughter, Crystal Holding and husband Timothy "Why"; three grandsons, Trevor Reed, Hunter Holding and Austin Holding; and his companion of 21 years, Terry Mills, and Terry's family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Brandywine Valley SPCA, Georgetown Campus, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, Del 19947.





MILTON - Robert J. "Bobby" Reed passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford.Bobby was born in Milford, son of the late Clarence and Iva (Prettyman) Reed.Prior to his career with Bell Atlantic, Bobby worked with his father at Reeds Atlantic Service in Downtown Milton. Bobby later worked with Harry Dutton at Dutton and Reed Auto Repair where they operated an auto repair shop and owned a stock car together. Bobby then began his career with Bell Atlantic (now Verizon) where he retired as a maintenance splicer after 30 years service. After his retirement, he continued working as a carpenter and tree cutter.Bobby loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He had a heart for animals and dearly loved his dogs, Chase and Ginger. Bobby enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, golfing and camping and many years ago trap shooting at the Broadkill Sportsmans Club; Bobby, as well, enjoyed shooting pool as a member of the American Poolplayers Association.Bobby is survived by his wife of 31 years, Barbara (Mayfield) Reed; a son, Randy Reed; a daughter, Crystal Holding and husband Timothy "Why"; three grandsons, Trevor Reed, Hunter Holding and Austin Holding; and his companion of 21 years, Terry Mills, and Terry's family.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Brandywine Valley SPCA, Georgetown Campus, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, Del 19947. Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close