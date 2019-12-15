Robert John Wood (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Jeff and Melissa Wood residence
Obituary
Dover - Robert John Wood passed away peacefully, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born Jan. 3, 1940 in Newark, N.J. to the late, John Goodfellow Wood and Florence Edythe Paternitti. He worked as an auto mechanic for over 40 years, and his passion was racing cars.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Wood.
Robert is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Wood and wife, Melissa, of Dover and Robert A. Wood and wife, Marjorie, of Magnolia.; his half brother, Frank Paternitti, of Florida; grandchildren, Brandyn and Madison Wood, Bobby LeMarble and wife, Sarah, Eric LeMarble, Steven LeMarble and Mark LeMarble; and great-grandchildren, Alex and Charlotte.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Jeff and Melissa Wood residence.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 15, 2019
