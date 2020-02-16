Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Joseph Dunn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Robert Joseph Dunn, Sr, of Dover, and formerly of Salisbury, died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Christiana Hospital in Newark. His weakened heart finally gave out. Known by his family and many friends as "Big Bob" – he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife Kathy, his two daughters, and two of his nine grandchildren.

"Big Bob" was born on Sept. 6, 1937 in Aston Mills, Pa., to the late Harry and Kathryn "Kitty" Dunn. He grew up in Media, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen McMahon Dunn; his four children, Beth Dunn of Rock Hall, Md., Bob Dunn and his wife Jacqueline of Austin, Texas, Mike Dunn and his wife Karen of Salisbury, and Judy Hammel and her husband Jim of Cranberry Township, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Ryan Quintero, Colleen Schaefer, Killian Serrano, Conor, Liam, and Michaela Dunn, Kaitlyn, Shannon, and Brianna Hammel; and great grandchildren, Aiden and Ella Quintero and Penny and Callie Schaefer. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Harry Dunn of Media, Pa., Dick Dunn and his wife Marianne of West Chester, Pa., and Gary Dunn and his wife Pat of Glenn Mills, Pa. "Big Bob" is also survived by tons of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, who are living all over the place, and by his wife Kathleen's son Daniel Dahlenburg of Huntsville, Ala. A special survivor is the Dunn Family's dear friend and sister/daughter, Denise Mirante of Hauppauge, N.Y.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Ann Daly Dunn; his nephew, Kevin Dunn; and his sister-in-law, Marge Dunn.

"Big Bob" was a 1955 graduate of Archmere Academy, in Claymont, Del. He loved Archmere as much as he loved any place or thing in his life. After Archmere, he attended the University of Delaware for a time, before marrying Mary Ann. That early married life produced his four kids – born between April of 1957 and November of 1960. They were Irish Catholics, for certain.

"Big Bob" worked his entire working life in sales. (No surprise to anyone who knew him!) His first gig was as an IBM typewriter sales and repair guy, covering the Delmarva Peninsula. It was that gig that landed him and his family in Dover, and then, in 1963, in Salisbury. He then spent 20 plus years as a realtor in Salisbury, before working for 20 or so years in sales for a number of Delmarva and international based seafood companies.

It was the Dunn family move to Wyman Drive in Salisbury in 1963 that forever changed life for him and his family. The Dunn's house backed up, literally, to the athletic fields of Wicomico High School (Wi-Hi). In a neighborhood that was full of kids, and in an area that included the nearby Salisbury City Park and Little League, the Elks Pool, the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center and the old Salisbury Mall, this was perfection. "Big Bob" took hold of that locale, and embraced it. He dove full in to the life of his kids and his community. His large personality was ever present. His kids' friends came to adore the man. He had a smile or a joke for all of them, and he genuinely enjoyed being in their company. Life was full and fast, and interwoven with that of countless other Salisbury area families.

He leaves behind a legacy of engagement: he's a former President of the Salisbury Jaycees, and he and his peers' Jaycees activities were a hallmark of his days in Salisbury; he's one of a small group of men who helped found the Ward Foundation, and he was quite proud of his frequent visits to Crisfield to see the iconic Ward Brothers; with his peers, he was very active in the US National Indoor Tennis Championships that were held in Salisbury in the 1960's and 1970's. He LOVED all things outdoors: he was an avid bird, deer and waterfowl hunter, snapping turtle trapper and fisherman – specializing in trout and Rockfish -- all his life. One of his other monikers: "Joe Rockfish" – was given to him by members of the Maryland DNR for his knowledge of knowing when the fish were biting on the Nanticoke River.

He also leaves behind a legacy of storytelling. His family believes, though they cannot verify, that there was SOME truth in virtually EVERY story he told. He loved to travel with his wife Kathy – he preferred to visit places where they liked Americans, drank beer and spoke English so many of their trips were to Australia, Ireland and The British Isles making many lifelong friends along the way. They moved from Salisbury to Dover 20 years ago. "Big Bob" became a fixture at Dover's Spence's Bazaar every week, enjoying his retirement to its fullest. During these retirement years, the most fun thing in his life became a part of his life: he got to play the role of…. Santa. His big white beard and his big heart led to stints as a volunteer Santa for Delaware Hospice, then, for many years, as a paid "Mall Santa" in Norman, Oklahoma. His career as Santa was the focus of articles in the AARP newsletter and the Huffington Post. His most recent, and last, reprisals of that role came this past Christmas, volunteering as Santa again at Archmere Academy and at Archbishop Borders Elementary School in Baltimore, where his granddaughter Kaitlyn is a 4th grade teacher.

In August of 2016 "Big Bob's" life changed in an instant when he became infected with vibrio – a flesh eating like bacteria - while crabbing in the Delaware Bay. He escaped with his life but lost the use of his right hand. It wasn't easy, but he learned to adjust and enjoyed an additional three and a half years of an active life. His fight for his life and hand were featured in a Wilmington News Journal Story a couple of years ago. At the time of his death he was working on an upcoming presentation on the dangers this bacteria poses for users of local waters.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover, 631 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901. Visitation will be at Noon, with a Memorial mass at 1 p.m. A private burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in "Big Bob's" memory to Red White and BOOM, the free Salisbury 4th of July fireworks, founded by his son, Mike in 2012, in no small part based on his memories of those Wyman Drive Jaycees' parties held each year on the 4th of July. Donations can be made courtesy of Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave, Ste 401, Salisbury, MD 21804. (Please reference Red White and BOOM in the donation.)

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459





DOVER - Robert Joseph Dunn, Sr, of Dover, and formerly of Salisbury, died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Christiana Hospital in Newark. His weakened heart finally gave out. Known by his family and many friends as "Big Bob" – he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife Kathy, his two daughters, and two of his nine grandchildren."Big Bob" was born on Sept. 6, 1937 in Aston Mills, Pa., to the late Harry and Kathryn "Kitty" Dunn. He grew up in Media, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen McMahon Dunn; his four children, Beth Dunn of Rock Hall, Md., Bob Dunn and his wife Jacqueline of Austin, Texas, Mike Dunn and his wife Karen of Salisbury, and Judy Hammel and her husband Jim of Cranberry Township, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Ryan Quintero, Colleen Schaefer, Killian Serrano, Conor, Liam, and Michaela Dunn, Kaitlyn, Shannon, and Brianna Hammel; and great grandchildren, Aiden and Ella Quintero and Penny and Callie Schaefer. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Harry Dunn of Media, Pa., Dick Dunn and his wife Marianne of West Chester, Pa., and Gary Dunn and his wife Pat of Glenn Mills, Pa. "Big Bob" is also survived by tons of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, who are living all over the place, and by his wife Kathleen's son Daniel Dahlenburg of Huntsville, Ala. A special survivor is the Dunn Family's dear friend and sister/daughter, Denise Mirante of Hauppauge, N.Y.He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Ann Daly Dunn; his nephew, Kevin Dunn; and his sister-in-law, Marge Dunn."Big Bob" was a 1955 graduate of Archmere Academy, in Claymont, Del. He loved Archmere as much as he loved any place or thing in his life. After Archmere, he attended the University of Delaware for a time, before marrying Mary Ann. That early married life produced his four kids – born between April of 1957 and November of 1960. They were Irish Catholics, for certain."Big Bob" worked his entire working life in sales. (No surprise to anyone who knew him!) His first gig was as an IBM typewriter sales and repair guy, covering the Delmarva Peninsula. It was that gig that landed him and his family in Dover, and then, in 1963, in Salisbury. He then spent 20 plus years as a realtor in Salisbury, before working for 20 or so years in sales for a number of Delmarva and international based seafood companies.It was the Dunn family move to Wyman Drive in Salisbury in 1963 that forever changed life for him and his family. The Dunn's house backed up, literally, to the athletic fields of Wicomico High School (Wi-Hi). In a neighborhood that was full of kids, and in an area that included the nearby Salisbury City Park and Little League, the Elks Pool, the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center and the old Salisbury Mall, this was perfection. "Big Bob" took hold of that locale, and embraced it. He dove full in to the life of his kids and his community. His large personality was ever present. His kids' friends came to adore the man. He had a smile or a joke for all of them, and he genuinely enjoyed being in their company. Life was full and fast, and interwoven with that of countless other Salisbury area families.He leaves behind a legacy of engagement: he's a former President of the Salisbury Jaycees, and he and his peers' Jaycees activities were a hallmark of his days in Salisbury; he's one of a small group of men who helped found the Ward Foundation, and he was quite proud of his frequent visits to Crisfield to see the iconic Ward Brothers; with his peers, he was very active in the US National Indoor Tennis Championships that were held in Salisbury in the 1960's and 1970's. He LOVED all things outdoors: he was an avid bird, deer and waterfowl hunter, snapping turtle trapper and fisherman – specializing in trout and Rockfish -- all his life. One of his other monikers: "Joe Rockfish" – was given to him by members of the Maryland DNR for his knowledge of knowing when the fish were biting on the Nanticoke River.He also leaves behind a legacy of storytelling. His family believes, though they cannot verify, that there was SOME truth in virtually EVERY story he told. He loved to travel with his wife Kathy – he preferred to visit places where they liked Americans, drank beer and spoke English so many of their trips were to Australia, Ireland and The British Isles making many lifelong friends along the way. They moved from Salisbury to Dover 20 years ago. "Big Bob" became a fixture at Dover's Spence's Bazaar every week, enjoying his retirement to its fullest. During these retirement years, the most fun thing in his life became a part of his life: he got to play the role of…. Santa. His big white beard and his big heart led to stints as a volunteer Santa for Delaware Hospice, then, for many years, as a paid "Mall Santa" in Norman, Oklahoma. His career as Santa was the focus of articles in the AARP newsletter and the Huffington Post. His most recent, and last, reprisals of that role came this past Christmas, volunteering as Santa again at Archmere Academy and at Archbishop Borders Elementary School in Baltimore, where his granddaughter Kaitlyn is a 4th grade teacher.In August of 2016 "Big Bob's" life changed in an instant when he became infected with vibrio – a flesh eating like bacteria - while crabbing in the Delaware Bay. He escaped with his life but lost the use of his right hand. It wasn't easy, but he learned to adjust and enjoyed an additional three and a half years of an active life. His fight for his life and hand were featured in a Wilmington News Journal Story a couple of years ago. At the time of his death he was working on an upcoming presentation on the dangers this bacteria poses for users of local waters.Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover, 631 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901. Visitation will be at Noon, with a Memorial mass at 1 p.m. A private burial will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in "Big Bob's" memory to Red White and BOOM, the free Salisbury 4th of July fireworks, founded by his son, Mike in 2012, in no small part based on his memories of those Wyman Drive Jaycees' parties held each year on the 4th of July. Donations can be made courtesy of Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave, Ste 401, Salisbury, MD 21804. (Please reference Red White and BOOM in the donation.)Strano & FeeleyFamily Funeral Home302-731-5459 Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close