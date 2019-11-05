Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert K. Copper. View Sign Service Information Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 (410)-648-5338 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BETTERTON, MD - Robert K. Copper, Sr. passed away on Nov. 1, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side.

Bobby was born on Oct. 6, 1941, son of the late Casper G. and Helen Jones Copper. He was a lifetime resident of Kent County where he worked for A & P for 39 years, retiring in 2000. He was a life member of Betterton Fire Company and a member of the Betterton United Methodist Church. Bobby enjoyed camping, hunting and collecting Hess trucks.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Sutton, Louise Green and Betty Gsell and his son in law, Michael Darrah.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 54 years, Suzanne Duckloe Copper; children, Robert Ken Copper, Jr (Beth) of Atco, N.J. and Denise Darrah of Pasadena, Md.; brother, William Copper (Irene) of Phelps, N.Y.; sisters, Ruth Stigile of Wilmington and Ellen Copper of Smyrna; grandchildren, Zachary R. Darrah of Calif. and Samantha R. Darrah of Pasadena, Md.; brothers-in- law, Bill Green and Tommy Gsell.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md. where funeral service will be held on Wednesday Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Still Pond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Betterton U.M. Church, PO Box 131, Betterton, Betterton Fire Co., 2 Howell Point Rd., Betterton, MD 21610 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.





