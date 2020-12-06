Robert Kenneth
Greim, 88
DOVER - Robert Kenneth Greim passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Brookdale Senior Living, Dover.
Ken was born October 28, 1932, in Norristown, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Katherine (Murrey) Greim. He served proudly in the United States Army, and had worked as a pharmacist for many years. He was a professional figure skater, and belonged to the Wilmington Skating Club till he was 75 years old. Ken enjoyed classical music and was a trained pianist, and also liked classic cars, and at one time was a member of the Mustang Association.
Ken is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ran; a son, Mark & his wife, Leah; and two granddaughters, Grace & Anna.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation a Celebration of Ken's life will be held in the Spring of 2021.
