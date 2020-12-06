1/1
Robert Kenneth Greim
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Kenneth
Greim, 88
DOVER - Robert Kenneth Greim passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Brookdale Senior Living, Dover.
Ken was born October 28, 1932, in Norristown, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Katherine (Murrey) Greim. He served proudly in the United States Army, and had worked as a pharmacist for many years. He was a professional figure skater, and belonged to the Wilmington Skating Club till he was 75 years old. Ken enjoyed classical music and was a trained pianist, and also liked classic cars, and at one time was a member of the Mustang Association.
Ken is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ran; a son, Mark & his wife, Leah; and two granddaughters, Grace & Anna.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation a Celebration of Ken's life will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved