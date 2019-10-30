Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Prayer Service 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Bob was born Aug. 7, 1933 in Seaford, Long Island, N.Y. to the late William Joseph Kriss, Sr. and Phyllis Marie Walbroehl Kriss.

He enjoyed a 35 year career as a Parts Manager with Volkswagen of America in Dover, followed by a 10 year semi-retirement position with Kriss Contracting, Inc. working with his twin brother, Bill, and family.

Bob was very talented and enjoyed many hobbies in his life. He was a private pilot, enjoyed arts and crafts, surf fishing, gardening and cooking. Bob was a kind and gentle person who was loved and respected by everyone who knew him.

He and his wife, Janet, were married in 1957 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover and have continued to be members of Holy Cross to this day.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, William ("Bill") Kriss and his oldest sister, Dorothy Zimmerman.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Boggs Kriss, of Dover; his son, Steve Kriss and wife Kay; his sister Elizabeth Spiering; and 3 grandchildren, Jeremey Kriss, William R. Kriss and his wife Michelle.

He considered his "little pal" Gracie the cat to be a part of the family as well.

Prayer services will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 12-1. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at

