FELTON - Robert L. "Rob" McGee passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Rob was the son of the late Levin McGee Jr. and Mary McGee of Kentucky.

Rob was a bricklayer for Wilson Masonry of Harrington. He was a hard worker who took pride in his work. When he was not hard at work, Rob enjoyed riding his 2005 Harley Softail Springer, fishing, or maintaining his perfect lawn. He also enjoyed shooting pool, cheering on the Steelers, and playing with his dog, Whiskey. Rob enjoyed his music, and always had his tunes playing in the background.

Rob will be remembered as one who made friends easily. He was easy to talk to and a pleasure to be around. He lived each day to the fullest, and woke up each day with a fresh start leaving the past in the past and never woke up angry. He will be greatly missed.

Rob was a member of the Camden Moose Lodge.

In addition to his mother, Mary McGee, he is survived by his fiance, Kiki Singleton; brother, Michael (Karen) McGee; nephews, R.J. and Zach McGee; niece, Heather McGee; aunts, Eleanor (Joseph) Melvin, Shirley Bradley, Peggy (Kim) Carmine; uncles, Jeff (Brenda) Bush, Chester Bush; several cousins and close friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, at 12 p.m., with the interment following at Henlopen Memorial Park in Milton.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your local charity.

