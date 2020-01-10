Guest Book View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Visitation 10:00 AM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Service 11:00 AM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - Robert L. Riddagh was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Bob was born Dec. 2, 1946 to the late Robert W. Jr. and Anna M. Riddagh.

Bob "Rudy" graduated from John Bassett Moore High School in 1964. He was admired for his natural athletic ability playing football and baseball. He was known for his kind and gentle nature as well as his sense of humor. He dearly loved his classmates, many of whom he continued close relationships with throughout his entire life.

He was one of the original "Lake Como Boys," spending much of his youth on the water at Lake Como.

Bob was employed by Capital Uniform & Linen for over 25 years. Working most recently as a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty. In addition he served in the Army National Guard.

Bob was active in the Smyrna-Clayton community and served on the Town of Smyrna Council in the community where he lived all his life.

He coached Smyrna-Clayton Little League for over 20, having had several All-Star teams through the years, and later forming the SCL T-ball program. One of his greatest joys was coaching the boys on his teams and watching them grow in their abilities and sportsmanship.

He was a referee for the Delmar Football Association until the time of his death having served more than 30 years.

In addition, Bob was a Life Member of Citizen Hose Co., No. 1.

Bob found the Lord and was baptized on Sept. 16, 2018, as a member of LifeHouse Church in Smyrna.

Being an only child, Bob made his in-laws, his family becoming the patriarch lovingly known as "the husband" of his sisters-in-law. Dutifully carrying their luggage on their many trips!

Of all his many rolls in life he cherished being a grandfather. He spent many hours playing and caring for them referring to them by their birth numbers on social media.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Michael R. Riddagh; grandson Nicholas R. Riddagh, and sister-in-law Penny L. Hutson.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Patricia M. Riddagh; his sons, R. Philip Riddagh, of Dover; and Jason R. Riddagh and his wife Tara D. Riddagh of Smyrna; his daughter, Stephanie N. and her husband Michael S. Weaver of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, #2 Taylor N. McCarthy of Townsend, #4 Jonathan A. Weaver & #5 Catherine M. Weaver of Charlotte, N.C., #3 Skyler M. Riddagh, #6 Ava M. Riddagh, #7 Lily A. Riddagh & #8 Jason R. Riddagh, Jr. all of Smyrna; his best friends and sister & brother-in-law, Nancy N. & David F. Johns of Dover, a brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews; and lastly but not least his favorite niece Kimberly J. Long, who always forgot to put the requested money in his birthday cards, and her husband Dr. Kevin Long.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Faries Funeral Home, 29 South Main Street, Smyrna. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will private at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to LifeHouse Church Smyrna.

