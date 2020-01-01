Robert Lee Cassady, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on Dec. 26, 2019.
Bob was a well-loved father, grandfather, brother, educator, and coach. After growing up in Tyrone, Pennsylvania and graduating from nearby Lock Haven University, he moved to Lewes to teach at the beach. He taught English and coached football, baseball, softball, and girls' basketball at Cape Henlopen for over 20 years, before moving to Polytech High School to continue his career as a coach, teacher, and administrator. His favorite career achievement was winning Delaware's first state basketball tournament in 1973. His fondest memories were coaching--especially his sons in baseball and basketball.
He is survived by his sons, Ben (Liz) of Bethesda, Md., and Sam of Augusta, Ga.; his granddaughters, Emmy and Izzy; his stepmother, Lois Cassady; his sister, Sue Gates; his friend, Anna LaMartina; and several nieces and nephews.
A Gathering of Friends and Family was held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 1, 2020