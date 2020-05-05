Robert Lee Kittles
Robert Lee Kittles went home to be with Lord on 4/27/2020. He was born to the late, Ernest and Emma Kittles on 04/24/1937.
He is survived by two sisters, one brother along with four daughters, two sons, and two stepdaughters. He also had a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be private.



Published in NewsZapDE on May 5, 2020.
