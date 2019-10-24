Robert Lee Lockwood, Sr., the son of the late Wallace Walter Lockwood and Mary Brittingham Lockwood, was born Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1943 in Berlin, Maryland. He departed this life on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Robert was educated in Worcester County Public Schools. He was employed at Thoroughgood Transport for over twenty years. Prior to that, Robert worked and retired from Perdue Transportation. Preceding his truck driving career of 50 plus years, Robert was a cook at Phillip's Crab House in Ocean City and was also a horse trainer that traveled with his horses. Robert's favorite hobby was riding his Harley. His farthest excursion was Sturgis, S.D. where he enjoyed the fellowship of his brother and sister bikers. His favorite sport were NASCAR and the Washington Redskin's football team of which he spent many hours enjoying.
Robert was preceded in death by his son Michael Lee Lockwood; his parents; and his brother Edward Lockwood.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Connie Lockwood; five sons, Robert Jr. (Shwanda) Lockwood of Seaford, Henry (Dusty) Lockwood of Frankford, James (Crystal) Lockwood of Berlin, Md., Willie (Michele) Lockwood of Tampa, Fla. and Nathaniel Lockwood of Dover; and several grandchildren, three brothers David (Reverend Helen) Lockwood of Berlin, Md., George (Shirley) Lockwood of Berlin, Md., Francis (Dora) Lockwood of New York City, N.Y.; one sister-in-law, Mabel Lockwood, and host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Celebration of Life Center, 901 W. Isabella Street, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 24, 2019