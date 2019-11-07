CAMDEN - Robert Leroy McClements, III passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Robert was born Oct. 29, 1986 in Dover to Robert L. McClements, II and Loretta Baker McClements.
He had cooked for Betsy Ross and Burger King. He had also worked for both Colleens Commercial Cleaners and Dover Downs Cleaning, but was currently working with his father renovating and doing maintenance for several different properties. Robert enjoyed playing his play station, drawing, reading and aspired to be a tattoo artist.
Robert is survived by his parents, Robert and Loretta McClements, II of Dover; his children, Robert "Robbie" IV and Teagan McClements both of Milford; fiancé, Kelly Adams and her children, Nathen and Elzia "Blue" Adams all of Camden; sister, Jennifer McClements of Dover; grandmother, Rosellen McClements of Dover; nephew, Jason Sinclair of Dover and close cousin and friend, Malori Lewis of Dover and Mickey McClements of Ashland, Ky.; numerous other cousins.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904, to help defray funeral expenses.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 7, 2019