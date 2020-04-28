Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Robert M. 'Bob' Kemp, Sr. passed away in Harrington on Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Feb. 14, 1941 to the late Byron and Cora (Long) Kemp.

Bob served as the Chief Custodian at W.T. Chipman Middle School in Harrington. He enjoyed mowing grass, tending to his goat herd, as well as tinkering in the garage with his son.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by three brothers and four sisters.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Dobraski Kemp; son, Robert M. Kemp, Jr. and wife, Crystal; grandson and best buddy, Kyle and his fiancée, Heather; and his adopted family, Sam, Rashu, Tika and Devi Patel.

Due to the gathering restrictions set forth during the pandemic, services will be private.

A Celebration of Life Service will be planned in the future.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to CNA Shawn, Betty Ann Truitt and all the nurses at Delaware Hospice. Memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

