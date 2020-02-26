Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pentecostal Church of Dover 4462 W. Denny's Road Dover , DE View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM The Pentecostal Church of Dover 4462 W. Denny's Road Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARTLY - Robert Michael Probst passed away, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at home.

Robert was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Dover to C. Robert Probst and Ruth Ann Miller Probst. He graduated from Kent Christian Academy, and played baseball at Delaware State University from 1981 to 1985. He graduated from DSU with a Bachelor's Degree in Health and Physical Education. Robert then became an assistant baseball coach with head coach Harry Vansant from 1986 to 1998. Robert was inducted into the Del State Hall of Fame Athlete with the 1989 baseball team which won the M.E.A.C. Championship in 2016 (the only time in school history). Robert also played and coached softball for nearly 40 years and won numerous baseball championships as well.

He retired in 2018 as Supervisor for Kent County Parks and Recreation where he had worked for 30 years. He enjoyed working with there and all his co-workers were like family to him. Robert was on the over 50 senior semi pro softball team. He enjoyed coaching baseball and basketball and collecting all sports memorabilia. Robert loved spending time with his family and especially spending time with his 3 fur babies, Maggie, Marley and Blink. He attended Maranatha Baptist Church in Dover.

Robert was a special uncle to all his nieces and nephews and was affectingly known as Uncle Robert, and Coach Rob to many. Not too often he didn't have a baseball, bat, basketball or sharpie in his hand.

Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann Probst, 2010.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth Ann Probst of Hartly; father, C. Robert Probst and his wife Catherine of Dover; brothers, Donald Probst and his wife Judi of Harrington, and Ronald Probst and his wife Heather of Magnolia; sisters, Donna Henrich and her husband Chuck of Hartly, Carol Lavender of Smyrna, and Michelle Probst of Dover; nieces and nephews, Shane Roop, Ryan Doherty and Angel Garnett, Ashley Almady, Dylan and his wife Chelsea Freese, Meagan Freese, Logan Freese, Hunter Probst, Taylor Probst, Ronnie Probst, Christian Probst and Hailey Probst and special aunt, Molly Peterseil and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at The Pentecostal Church of Dover, 4462 W. Denny's Road, Dover, DE 19904. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.

