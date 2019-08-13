MILFORD - Robert Moore departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Robert was born to the late Harry Moore and Eva Honey on Thursday, Aug. 29, 1935.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Shirley Moore; one stepson, James Morgan and his wife Brenda Morgan; one brother in law, Newton Brown; and two friends, Joyce Ritchie and John O'Connor.
Service will be private.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 13, 2019