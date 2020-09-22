Robert Olson

Robert Olson, known to all as "Bob," passed away in Christiana Hospital on April 22, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Watseka, Illinois.

At age 18, he enlisted in the Air Force where he served his country for 11 years. As a Vietnam Veteran, he contracted Agent Orange, and was last stationed at Dover Air Force Base.

Following his military service, Bob lived in both Camden and Dover, including Luther Towers, for many years. He last resided at Regal Heights Healthcare Center in Hockessin, where in February 2019, he was named, "Resident of the Month." Bob had a strong faith. As a devout Christian, he used his new home to serve others by doing, "what he could, with what he had, where he was at."

Bob was a passionate lover of sports. No larger fan of Dover High School athletics ever existed. He was the "Spotter" in the press box for the Senators football team for 20 years. He first followed Dover High School basketball during the Ukee Washington era of the mid-1970s, which kindled a lifetime friendship with the Philadelphia newscaster. For this, he was very proud. When Ukee would visit or call, Bob enjoyed full bragging rights around the nursing home.

A service will be conducted with full military honors. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store