CLAYTON - Robert P. Dunning, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 2, 2019.
Robert was born was on Nov. 15, 1937, the son of the late Robert and Esther Dunning of Townsend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Dunning, III.
He is survived by his sons, Chris Dunning and his wife Maggie of Clayton, and Richard Dunning and his wife Romie of Smyrna; his daughter, Carol Dunning-Evans of Seaford; 14 grandchildren, Robert, Joey, Thera, Ricky, Rob, Chris Jr., Pamela, Angelina, Grace, Bella, Richie, Tyler, Mackenzie, and Marlie; and numerous great grand-children and extended family members.
Bob was married to Nancy Dunning for 24 years and worked for GM for 30 years. Bob was also a farmer and owned Glenwood Inn in Smyrna.
He served his country with honor in U.S. Army National Guard.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Townsend Cemetery in Townsend.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 6, 2019