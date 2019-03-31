Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Newark - Robert Williams died peacefully, surrounded by his family Thursday, March 21st at Christina Hospital.Bob grew up in Wyoming, Delaware, the son of Dave and Janet Williams. After graduating from Caesar Rodney High School class of 1969, he served in the U.S. Navy . A very talented artist, Bob attended Fort Lauderdale Art Institute where he majored in Art Design. A true nature enthusiast, Bob called Yellowstone his home away from home. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, devoted friend, son, brother, uncle, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for the way he filled a room with his quiet demeanor, of being solid, funny, honorable, strong, creative, and loyal. A great story teller, he kept us laughing through many Williams family gatherings.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Janet Williams; and nephew, Timothy Conlon.He is survived by his wife, Debbie Williams; daughters, Alicia Williams Sturgill, Jessica Williams Mazarelli (Dan), Rachel Williams Cole (Bret); and eight grandchildren; siblings, Mary Williams Conlon (Patrick) Smyrna, Bill Williams, West Chester, Pa., Amy Williams Griffith (Jack) Apopka Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Kingdom Hall, 40 Old Newark Road, Newark. Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 31, 2019

