Robert Richard 'Bob'
LeFrancois, 89
MILFORD - Robert Richard "Bob" LeFrancois of Milford, Del. formerly of Forked River, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at home. Bob was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. the son of the late Edwin and Ethel (McGrane) LeFrancois.
He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades Local Union #1976, working for over 30 years before retiring in 1998. Bob was a master of his trade and had many requests to do work at many prestigious sites throughout Manhattan, N.Y. and Atlantic City, N.J. Bob loved baseball and at one time was a good ball player. Bob will be remembered for having a very charismatic personality. Most important to Bob was his family, which was the cornerstone of his life. He would travel anywhere to be with his family and mostly enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren Courtney and Cullen. He loved the sound of laughter and enjoying good times with family and friends.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a son, Darryl LeFrancois; two brothers, Donald and Richard LeFrancois; and a daughter-in-law, Janet LeFrancois.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce LeFrancois; his children, Dr. Douglas LeFrancois and Christine Grubb (Bryan); his two grandchildren, Courtney and Cullen Grubb; his two sisters, Joan Hutchinson (Ronald) and Carol LeFrancois; sister-in-law, Maryann "Toots" LeFrancois; and sister-in-law, Peggy Reilly; several nieces and nephews; as well as Jeffrey Fernandez, who was just like a son to Bob.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, Del. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com