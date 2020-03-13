Robert S. Loper

Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-678-8747
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
717 W. Division St.
Dover, DE
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
717 W. Division St.
Dover, DE
Obituary
Robert S. Loper, Sr., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his residence with his family at his side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation two hours prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.


Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 13, 2020
