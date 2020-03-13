Robert S. Loper, Sr., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his residence with his family at his side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation two hours prior.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 13, 2020