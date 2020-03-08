Guest Book View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Robert (Bob) Sine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 4, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Christiana Hospital.

Bob was born on Sept. 18, 1948 in Auburn, N.Y. to the late C. Donald and Ellen Sine. He graduated from Port Byron High School in 1966 and went on to Auburn Community College. Enlisted in US Army in July of 1968 and served till September 1971.

He retired from US Post Office after working there for 27 years.

Was a member of Post 257 John Cool American Legion, worked as a volunteer in Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus in Dover, also a member of Mended Hearts of Central Delaware, Chapter 255.

He served as the Mayor of Cheswold for 6 years and also was a member of the Cheswold Town Council.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lorraine, and son, Robert Jr. and daughter in law, LaDawn Sine. Two grandsons, who were the light of his life, Michael and Benjamin Sine.

Family and friends are invited to a visitaion at Faries Funeral Home, 29 S. Main Street, Smyrna, DE on Tuesday, March 10 from 6-8 p.m. with memorial service at 8 p.m.

Also services at Veterans Cemetery in Bear, DE on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers family suggest donation to Autism Delaware or .

Condolences may be sent by visiting





