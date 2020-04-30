MAGNOLIA - Robert Stanley Wojtkowski, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at home on April 27, 2020.
Robert was born on March 29, 1974, in Dover. Robert loved sports and was a huge Eagles fan. He loved watching wrestling and enjoyed watching movies and playing video games. He graduated High School at Caesar Rodney High School in 1993.
He is survived by his mother, Nada Kimball of Magnolia; his brother, Daniel Wojtkowski and sister-in-law, Christina Wojtkowski of Clayton, N.C.; neice, Kayla Wojtkowski of Clayton, N.C.; neice, Ashley Wojtkowski of Clayton, N.C.; nephew, Danny Wojtkowski of Clayton, N.C; and grandparents, Richard and Ester Pepper of Felton.
Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Please send cards and condolences to the family through www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 30, 2020