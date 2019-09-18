ELLENDALE - Robert Vaughn Hayden passed away at Bayhealth Sussex Campus on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. He was born in Milford on July 27, 1969 to Harriet (nee Willey) Hayden and the late Robert Dytch Hayden.

Robert was a Crane Operator for First State Crane. He was very active at his church, The Water's Edge, in Milton. Robert was a member of the Lewes-Rehoboth Moose Lodge #646, enjoyed going fishing, NASCAR, Ravens football and was well known for his award-winning chili.

In addition to his father, he was preceded by a sister, Lisa; and a brother, Bobby.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife and lifelong love, Michele (nee Schrecengost) Hayden; his mom, Harriet Long; two children, Matthew and Hanna; three sisters, Carol Ann Littleton, Billie Lynn Littleton and Frances Reed; and best friend, Josh Harris.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Water's Edge, 13275 Reynolds Rd., Milton, DE 19968.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to The Water's Edge.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



