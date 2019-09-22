A Life Celebration Memorial is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Harrington Moose Lodge # 534, Rte 13 N. Harrington, for ROBERT VAUGHN HAYDEN of Ellendale. Robert began his Life in Eternity on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Born July 27, 1969, Robert enjoyed a busy life most recently as a crane operator for First State Crane of Felton, formerly a harness horse trainer and driver, and a member of Lewes-Rehoboth Moose Lodge #646. Robert's active life included family fishing, NASCAR, Ravens football, BBQ's, dirt bike racing, concerts and particularly his life in his faith community, Loving Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
Robert is survived by his wife of two years, Michele (nee Schrecengost) Hayden; two children, Matthew Sponaugle and Hanna Webb; his mother, Harriett Jane Long; and siblings, Frances (Hayden) Reed, Carol Ann Littleton, Billie Lynn Littleton, Maggi (Hayden) Tice, Pat Campbell-White and John P Hayden; and his best friend, Josh Harris.
He was pre-deceased by his father, Robert Dyche Hayden, Sr.; and siblings, Robert D. Hayden, Jr. and Lisa Vaughn Hayden.
