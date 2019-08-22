Felton - On Aug. 18, 2019, Robert W. Kerr, took his final flight home.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1954 in Milford, to the late Vernon and Hilda Kerr.
Robert graduated from Milford High School in 1972. After high school he went to the University of Delaware and received a B.S. in civil engineering.
He worked as a partner at CABE Associates, Inc.
Robert was an avid pilot and enjoyed flying to different locations with his wife and friends. He was a member of AOPA.
Mr. Kerr also loved to vacation in Disney World with his wife and granddaughters.
Robert is survived by his wife of 12 years, Caroline Kerr. He is also survived by his step-son, Joshuah Bogus; his granddaughters, Cambria and Rhyley Bogus; and his brother, Kenneth Kerr and his wife Kryl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Raymond Kerr.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial is Milford Community Cemetery.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 22, 2019