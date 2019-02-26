Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. "Bobby" Thomas. View Sign

DOVER - Robert W. Thomas "Bobby" got his wings Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Delaware Hospice Milford, surrounded by his family and best friend, after a lengthy illness.

Son of the late Lt. Col. Robert R. Thomas and Beatrice Blair Thomas, born June 16, 1957 at Loring AFB, Maine.

Bobby was active in Special Olympics with bocce and bowling as his favorites, and won many awards and trophies. He attended Charlton School in Camden and then worked at Kent Sussex Industries for many years. Bobby worked at Olive Garden in Dover for 14 years and loved all the people there. He was born with Down syndrome but with his mother and fathers love and understanding, he enjoyed every day and loved to hug everyone he saw. Bobby always wanted to be on time for work and would get upset if the bus was late or couldn't get through the snow. He will be missed by so many who knew him. Bobby loved traveling with his family when his father was in the Air Force, his favorite country was Japan.

He moved into his apartment at Fox Hall in 2000 because he said his sisters moved and he was ready to have his own place. The staff at Fox Hall Ken Crest was so great to Bobby with their love and understanding and made him very happy.

Bobby is survived by his sisters, Donna Lococo (Donald) Denise Buckingham (Rodney); step mother, Elizabeth Thomas; step brothers, Michael and David Conley; nephews, Rodney and David Buckingham.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Kent Sussex Industries, 301 N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, DE 19963 and or Special Olympic's, P.O. Box 7229, Newark, DE 19714-7229.

