CAMDEN-WYOMING - Robert Walter Dill passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2019. Robert was born in Dover the son of the late Walter and Elvie (Hughes) Dill. .
He worked at Dill's Livestock Auction, Carroll's Livestock Sales and Delaware Auto Exchange for many years. For over 40 years Robert was an active participant in the Chincoteague Pony Swim both as a rider and as an assistant in auctioning off the ponies to benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. Because of his commitment to their cause, Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company made Robert an honorary member of their fire company.
Robert is survived by his cousin, Gary Hurd and his wife Grace; his aunt, Loretta Poore; his aunt and uncle, Diane and Gene Hughes; and his companion, Gayle Sponaugle.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be announced at a later date. Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019