Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta K. Korona. View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Send Flowers Obituary

Our mom, Roberta K. Korona, passed away Feb. 13, 2020 with family at her side. She fell at home, Jan. 18, 2020 and did not recover from her injuries. She passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 7:28 a.m.

Mom was born May 6, 1934 in Elkton, Md. to the late Robert C. Kennedy and Madalynn B. Kennedy.

Mom lived her life to the utmost fullest in the Milford/Magnolia Delaware area. She started a civil service job at Dover Airforce Base where she met and married John J. Korona, JR on February 21, 1966.

Mom's greatest love was quilting. She has been a member of the Milford Senior Center quilting club most of her life and made many lifelong friends.

Mom also loved to read. She always put her initial "K" inside the front cover of the books she read so she wouldn't read the same one again.

Mom was a longtime member of the Delaware State Police Citizen's Police Academy. She was very active in neighborhood crime prevention…and the neighborhood knew it!

Mom was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Korona, Jr.; her parents; and her two siblings, Nina Jo Watson and Richard Kennedy.

Mom is survived by her four sons, Kenny W. Collins (Cindy), Jamie R. Korona (Angie), John J. Korona, III (Marlena), and Eric S. Korona. She was blessed with multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Services were in care of Rogers Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Milford Senior Center.

For condolences please visit





Our mom, Roberta K. Korona, passed away Feb. 13, 2020 with family at her side. She fell at home, Jan. 18, 2020 and did not recover from her injuries. She passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 7:28 a.m.Mom was born May 6, 1934 in Elkton, Md. to the late Robert C. Kennedy and Madalynn B. Kennedy.Mom lived her life to the utmost fullest in the Milford/Magnolia Delaware area. She started a civil service job at Dover Airforce Base where she met and married John J. Korona, JR on February 21, 1966.Mom's greatest love was quilting. She has been a member of the Milford Senior Center quilting club most of her life and made many lifelong friends.Mom also loved to read. She always put her initial "K" inside the front cover of the books she read so she wouldn't read the same one again.Mom was a longtime member of the Delaware State Police Citizen's Police Academy. She was very active in neighborhood crime prevention…and the neighborhood knew it!Mom was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Korona, Jr.; her parents; and her two siblings, Nina Jo Watson and Richard Kennedy.Mom is survived by her four sons, Kenny W. Collins (Cindy), Jamie R. Korona (Angie), John J. Korona, III (Marlena), and Eric S. Korona. She was blessed with multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.Services were in care of Rogers Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Milford Senior Center.For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close