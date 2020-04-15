Roddie W. Byers 9/1/46 - 4/8/20.
Survived by his wife, Charlotte R. Byers; five children, Derrick, Micheal, Fred, An Jeanette and Dana; 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his siblings, Ola Mae McNeil, Survilla Kithcart, Herbert, Johnny and Terrel Byers.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 6-7 pm and on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 11-12 pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904. Please note and understand that due to COVID-19, funeral services are private. Instead of a guest book, we will have a condolence box for you to put cards, well wishes and favorite memories of Roddie W. Byers in. Also, letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Roddie will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 15, 2020