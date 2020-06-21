Roderick A. Lomax
On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Roderick A. Lomax "Rick" passed away peacefully at the age of 72.
Rick never married or had children of his own, however he helped raise his sister's son, Chris, and also had many pets throughout his life.
Rick was born in Chestertown, Md. and moved to Galena, Md. before settling in Camden as a child. He attended Holy Cross Elementary School and later transferred to Caesar Rodney School District, attended Vo-Tech culinary classes and earned his certification in Culinary Arts. Rick lived in Camden much of his adult life before moving to Magnolia where he remained until his death.
Rick had many jobs, including cooking at many restaurants in Dover area, being an attendant at the Kent Drive-in Theater and running the projector at Capital Theater in Dover. Rick also worked at Dover Downs Raceway for many years during the harness racing seasons, in conjunction with being a custodian for Caesar Rodney School District. Here, he also helped out in the cafeteria until a work injury moved him into early retirement.
Everyone who knew Rick, knew he had a deep love for water. He enjoyed crabbing the most, and grew up with many fond memories of catching and eating crabs with his father and uncle Roland. Rick also loved boating and fishing, and would often take his great-nephews, Brian and Cody, when they were young boys. Rick also had a love for antique automobiles. He owned and restored several cars and trucks throughout his lifetime. He loved movies of all genres but the favorite of his was the song "Soft Kitty" made popular by one of his favorite TV series, "Big Bang Theory".
Roderick A. Lomax was preceded in death by his father, Edward; his mother, Catherine; and his sister, Catherine.
He is survived by his nephew, Christopher (Michelle) Salgado; and siblings Stephen (Carol) Lomax, Judith Lomax, Richard (Judy) Lomax, and Cindy Lomax Lumen. He is also survived by several aunts, cousins, nephews, a niece, great-nephews, and a great niece.
The family would like to thank Kent General Hospital Palliative and nursing staff, Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center, and Seasons Hospice for making Rick's life as comfortable as possible.
A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home in Dover. Ricks wishes were to spend eternity at sea. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rick's honor to the Delaware State Parks Memorial Tree Program or the American Diabetes Association. Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
In consideration of protecting Rick's family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
He was an amazing person along with an amazing uncle to myself Brian and Cody along with Austin his youngest of the three great nephews. He did have a love for the water but had many more amazing qualities he loved working on antique car/trucks along with being with his family some of his fondness memories were with his sister Catherine Lomax who he spent many years with they were very close siblings. I can remember as a child waking up in the morning at my grandmothers house (Catherine) and hearing his voice and seeing him always made my day.
Brian
Family
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
