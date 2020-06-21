He was an amazing person along with an amazing uncle to myself Brian and Cody along with Austin his youngest of the three great nephews. He did have a love for the water but had many more amazing qualities he loved working on antique car/trucks along with being with his family some of his fondness memories were with his sister Catherine Lomax who he spent many years with they were very close siblings. I can remember as a child waking up in the morning at my grandmothers house (Catherine) and hearing his voice and seeing him always made my day.

