FELTON - Rodney B. Burnham passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
Mr. Burnham was born in Hanover, N.H. on March 4, 1958, the son of the late Roger and Clara (Campbell) Burnham.
He was a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge #534, the Milford Elks Lodge #1589, and he loved NASCAR racing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Stanley Burnham.
He is survived by his wife, Martha (Creighton) Burnham; his son, Christopher Burnham; stepdaughter, Angela Johnson (Mark); and three stepsons, John McKinney Sr., Joseph McKinney (Ina), Roland McKinney Jr. (Traci). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Adriana, Ashley, Travis, Kaitlyn, Ryan, John Jr., Nicolas, Fonda, Mairia, Jordan and Hunter; as well as eight great-grandchildren; and his two sisters, Linda Mallett, Pat Grady; and four brothers, Jim Burnham, Stephen Burnham, Ronald Burnham and Tom Burnham; and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of life will be held March 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at American Legion No. 25, 4 Court Street, Windsor, Vt.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 16, 2019