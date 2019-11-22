CLAYTON - Rodney E. Blanchfield passed away unexpectedly at Kent General Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, while surrounded by his family.
Rodney was born July 13, 1960, to Roger E. and Joan D. (Jamerson) Blanchfield of Smyrna. In 1980, he graduated from James H. Grove High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, where he honorably served his country. Following his time in the Marine Corps, he worked as a welder for Maintenance Service Incorporated. He began working as a Production Operator at Dow Reichhold Specialty Latex LLC in Cheswold in 1995. Beginning in 2002, he worked as an Operator at Fujifilms in New Castle where he has been employed for the past 17 years.
Rodney enjoyed spending time with friends and family, dancing, and taking trips to West Virginia to ride four-wheelers. He was an animal lover and outdoor enthusiast. He adored playing with and spoiling his dogs Cheyenne, Chocko, and the late Chevy. He was a loving father, brother, and friend. His grandson was his greatest joy in life. They enjoyed spending Sundays together, taking rides in the wagon and going to the rodeo.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Joan; brother, Roger Jr.; and sister, Brenda Iannone.
He is survived by his son, Jason (Jessica) Reynolds; grandson, Jason Jr.; sister Carol (Frazier) Carney; brothers, John (Joan) Blanchfield and Barry Blanchfield; and many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
A viewing will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 from 7-9 p.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 12 Noon at the funeral home.
Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 22, 2019