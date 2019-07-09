DOVER - Rodney Lee Tallon passed away July 6, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. Mr. Tallon was born May 27, 1955 in Lewistown, Pa., the son of Ray and Patricia Tallon.
Rodney worked several years for KGH as a medical records coder. He loved Rockn'Roll, sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, NASCAR and spending time with family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Edward Tallon.
He is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Nancy; his mother, Patricia Tallon; his daughter, Annette (Bob) Masden; his stepchildren, Stephanie, Dustin (Anna) and Alex Carman (Kati); sister, Linda Tallon, Brenda (Barry) Lohr, Lisa (Michael) Anderson; grandchildren, Christopher Tallon, Corey (Jolenda) Masden, Cody Masden (Michaela Alequin), Cheyenne Masden, Rowan and Triston, Haneline, Dane and Juliette Carman, Eva Neidig, Bub Carman and Blair Carman, his beloved dog Izzy, extended family and friends.
Memorial Service Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave, Wyoming. Friends may call beginning at 5 p.m.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 9, 2019