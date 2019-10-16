Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Milford - On Oct. 13, 2019 Roger Dale Richardson went home to be with the Lord.

He was born on Dec. 16, 1948 in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Charles Cecil and Elma Lough-Richardson.

Roger graduated from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, with a Bachelor's of Science in Pathology. He worked at many hospitals starting with St. Luke's in St. Louis, Mo. and retiring from Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md.

Mr. Richardson is a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologist (ASCP).

Roger was a man of God and attended the Gateway School of Preaching in Godfrey, Ill. to become a Minister. He loved teaching the word of God and reading his Bible. In his spare time he also was an artist.

Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Richardson. He is also survived by his daughter, Amy Kellenberger of Milton; his son, Anthony Richardson of New Castle; his sisters; Paula Cianciotto of Dahlonega, Ga., and Linda Richardson of Salem, Mo.; his brothers; Jeff and Bob Richardson of St. Louis, Mo., and Chuck Richardson of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; his four grandchildren; Amanda Martin of Milton, Thaliya Ploussard of Seattle, Wash., and Ashley and Cayden Richardson of New Castle; and three great grandchildren, Nicholas, Aaron, and Jonathon.

The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, 19963, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday 10/17. Interment in Milford Community Cemetery.

For condolences please visit





