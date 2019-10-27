Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger E. Uhey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Camden - Roger E. Uhey of North Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Camden, DE, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Roger was born on Nov. 1, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minn. to Barbara Ann Cole and Earnest M. Uhey.

After high school he joined the

Roger is survived by his three children; daughter, Dawn Newman (Richard) of Dover; two sons, Dale Uhey (Patricia) of Felton, and Scott Uhey (Ruth) of Felton; seven grandchildren, Jaime Newman (Jimmy Hever) of Cape Coral, Fla.; Leslie Burnette (George) of Arlington, Wash., Peter Uhey (Lisa) of Dover, Ashley Carter (Howard) of Milford, Ashton Uhey (Amy) of Camden, Grace Uhey of Camden, Maxwell Uhey of Dover; six great grandchildren, Liam and Lincoln Uhey of Camden; George and Sophia Uhey of Dover; Abby and James Hever of Columbia, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's name to Amvets Post 81 or to Veterans of Foreign Wars ( ) both of North Fort Myers, Fla. or to a local Amvets or post.

The family ask that you honor Roger's wishes of having a graveside service for the intermediate family on Friday, Nov. 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery Camden, DE.





Camden - Roger E. Uhey of North Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Camden, DE, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Roger was born on Nov. 1, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minn. to Barbara Ann Cole and Earnest M. Uhey.After high school he joined the United States Air Force as a Radio Technician. While stationed at Dover Air Force Base Roger met, and later married, Fay J. Felty. Roger and Fay were married on June 14, 1955 and were together over 40 years until Fay's passing in 2017. After living in Camden, Del. for over 45 years, Roger and Fay moved to North Fort Myers, Fla. where they enjoyed dancing, gardening, camping, fishing and just being together. After Fay's passing Roger remained an active member of the local Amvets Post and .Roger is survived by his three children; daughter, Dawn Newman (Richard) of Dover; two sons, Dale Uhey (Patricia) of Felton, and Scott Uhey (Ruth) of Felton; seven grandchildren, Jaime Newman (Jimmy Hever) of Cape Coral, Fla.; Leslie Burnette (George) of Arlington, Wash., Peter Uhey (Lisa) of Dover, Ashley Carter (Howard) of Milford, Ashton Uhey (Amy) of Camden, Grace Uhey of Camden, Maxwell Uhey of Dover; six great grandchildren, Liam and Lincoln Uhey of Camden; George and Sophia Uhey of Dover; Abby and James Hever of Columbia, S.C.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's name to Amvets Post 81 or to Veterans of Foreign Wars ( ) both of North Fort Myers, Fla. or to a local Amvets or post.The family ask that you honor Roger's wishes of having a graveside service for the intermediate family on Friday, Nov. 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery Camden, DE. Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.