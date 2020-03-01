Roger Lee Coberly, 58 passed away suddenly on February 22, 2020. Roger was born in Baltimore, Md. and was a resident of Darlington, Md.
He was a very compassionate person and a good friend too many. He would give you the shirt off his back. He loved spending nights playing pool, dancing and singing karaoke. He was the life of the party and celebrated holidays with big parties for friends and family to spend time together.
Roger is survived by his fiancé, Dorothy Rexrode; his father, Clarence Coberly; his mother, Pauleen Coberly; his daughter, Brittany Coberly and her fiancé Nathaniel Lebedda, Leah Colwell and her fiancé Matty Rose; his sister, Sherry Bougourd and her husband John Bougourd; his daughter-in-law Christina Coberly; and his grandchildren, Roger Coberly, Alexis Coberly, Camryn Coberly and Sullivan Rose. He is also survived by many friends and cousins. Roger Coberly was preceded in death by his son, Roger Coberly Jr.
Service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, where friends may gather one hour earlier.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 1, 2020