Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Lee States. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown , MD 21620 (410)-778-0055 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown , MD 21620 View Map Service 1:00 PM Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown , MD 21620 View Map Interment Chester Cemetery Chestertown , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CRUMPTON, Md. - Roger Lee States died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md.

Roger was born Dec. 18, 1952 in Chestertown, Md. the son of the late John Wesley States and Catherine Marie "Kemp". He graduated from Queen Anne's High school in 1971 and was then drafted into the United States Army where he served his country for two years. After he returned home he worked a few odd jobs before going to work for Tidewater Publishing as a press helper. He then went to work for Middle Atlantic Printing and received his Master Printer certification. Roger eventually came back to work for Tidewater Publishing as a Master Printer. Most recently he worked as a truck driver for Southern States before going on disability. Mr. States was a proud member of AA and received his 36th year coin. He enjoyed horseback riding, wood working, hunting, fishing, camping, as well as running and training his rabbit dogs. He truly enjoyed time with his family and those who he cared for.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister in law, Debra Dixon.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Teresa States of Crumpton, Md.; son, Matthew States of Salisbury, Md.; brother, Francis States of Lynch, Md.; sister, Darlene Mutolo (Joseph) of Vero Beach, Fla.; niece, Jennifer Hanks (Brian) of Edmond, Okla.; three nephews, Michael Mutolo of Chicago, Ill., Russell Taylor Ill (Rachel) of Laurel, William Taylor of Delmar; three great nieces and one great nephew.

A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to l p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St. Millington, Md. Services will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Chester Cemetery in Chestertown, Md. A reception will follow the burial in the Dogwood Reception Center at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Rd., Chestertown, Md.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to PRMC Foundation care of 3-Layfield, 100 E. Carroll St., Salisbury, MD 21801 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

A full obituary will appear in next week's paper.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at





CRUMPTON, Md. - Roger Lee States died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md.Roger was born Dec. 18, 1952 in Chestertown, Md. the son of the late John Wesley States and Catherine Marie "Kemp". He graduated from Queen Anne's High school in 1971 and was then drafted into the United States Army where he served his country for two years. After he returned home he worked a few odd jobs before going to work for Tidewater Publishing as a press helper. He then went to work for Middle Atlantic Printing and received his Master Printer certification. Roger eventually came back to work for Tidewater Publishing as a Master Printer. Most recently he worked as a truck driver for Southern States before going on disability. Mr. States was a proud member of AA and received his 36th year coin. He enjoyed horseback riding, wood working, hunting, fishing, camping, as well as running and training his rabbit dogs. He truly enjoyed time with his family and those who he cared for.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister in law, Debra Dixon.He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Teresa States of Crumpton, Md.; son, Matthew States of Salisbury, Md.; brother, Francis States of Lynch, Md.; sister, Darlene Mutolo (Joseph) of Vero Beach, Fla.; niece, Jennifer Hanks (Brian) of Edmond, Okla.; three nephews, Michael Mutolo of Chicago, Ill., Russell Taylor Ill (Rachel) of Laurel, William Taylor of Delmar; three great nieces and one great nephew.A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to l p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St. Millington, Md. Services will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Chester Cemetery in Chestertown, Md. A reception will follow the burial in the Dogwood Reception Center at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Rd., Chestertown, Md.In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to PRMC Foundation care of 3-Layfield, 100 E. Carroll St., Salisbury, MD 21801 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.A full obituary will appear in next week's paper.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close