DOVER - Roger Paul Kindel passed away peacefully, Monday, March 9, 2020, in his home.
Roger was born Oct. 19, 1950 in Jersey City, N.J. to the late, Rudolph and Audrey (Kamna) Kindel; and lived in Roselle, N.J. and West Orange, N.J. for 41 years. He was employed at Fairleigh Dickinson University, in Madison, N.J. for over 40 years, serving as an Adjunct Professor, Head Mens Basketball Coach, Associate Athletic Director and Golf Coach, before retiring two years ago.
He loved coaching basketball and playing golf, but was most proud of his daughters accomplishments, and enjoyed spending loads of time with his grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Valerie (Zawislak) Kindel; his daughter, Heidi Clark and her husband, Robert; two grandchildren, Gracie and Nate Clark; and two brothers, Rudolph and Ross Kindel.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may view from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First State Animal/Kent County S.P.C.A., 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 11, 2020