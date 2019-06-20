SEAFORD - Roger Peter Buck passed in his Seaford home on June 16, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1952 and raised in the town of Monessen, Pa. After graduating high school, he moved to Dover where he started a family and had a successful career in the United States Air Force.
He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and his love for family, friends and pets.
He is survived by his daughter, Michele; sons, Michael, Robert and Joe; and his six grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place in the chapel of Berry Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963 on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial services will follow at the Milford Community Cemetery.
Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation to the ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial
Published in NewsZapDE on June 20, 2019