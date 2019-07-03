HARRINGTON - Roger W. Kates passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus. Roger was born in Milford to the late Doris Kates and Linwood Kates of Harrington.
Roger graduated from Lake Forest High School and worked for many years at Hi-Grade and then at Bennies Junction. Currently, he was employed at Kirby and Holloway in Harrington.
Roger loved fishing and being near the ocean or bay. He loved NASCAR and stock car races and going to the horse races with his dad. Roger loved being around his family and he will be missed dearly.
In addition to his mother, Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Moore.
In addition to his father, Roger is survived by his sisters, Linda (Herbie) Barlow, Connie (Ed) Thompson, Ruth (Gary) Peterman; nephews, Steve Gray, Tim Gray, David Moore, Kyle Peterman, Jason Moore; niece, Melissa Moore; and two great nephews and five great nieces.
Services for Roger will be private and at the family's discretion.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952. Condolences can be sent to www.melvinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 3, 2019