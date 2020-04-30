Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennie Smith Funeral Homes 717 West Division St Dover , DE 19904 (302)-678-8747 Send Flowers Obituary

Roland Thomas Bryan departed this earthly life to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on Thursday, Dec. 9, 1943, in Chester, Pa. He was the eighth of thirteen children of the late George and Riddie Mae Bryan.

After Roland's family moved to Delaware in June 1949, he attended school in the Dover area. He worked at Lee F. Slaughter's car dealership for many years and later at Teal Construction as a truck driver. After receiving Jesus Christ in his life, he became a member at Crossroad Christian Church in Dover, where he loved being a door greeter and usher. For the last ten years, Roland had resided at Pinnacle Rehabilitation & Health Center in Smyrna, where he enjoyed not only visits from family and friends, but also playing Bingo and going on outings to church and to restaurants.

Roland was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Wicks-Bryan; his parents, George and Riddie Mae Bryan; two sisters, Margaret Hall and Riddie Mae Young; and four brothers, Harry, George Jr., Willie and James Bryan. Roland leaves to cherish his memory; son, Stephen Ritchie (Pamela); step sons, Trent (Valerie), Steven, Keith, Sr. and Kendall (Anna) Wicks; brothers, Paul (Shirley), Richard, Anthony (Jocelyn) and Matthew (Wanda) Bryan; sisters, Jean Wilson and Lynn Gregory (Theo); and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and numerous friends.

Funeral services are private.

Professional services entrusted to Bennie





Roland Thomas Bryan departed this earthly life to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on Thursday, Dec. 9, 1943, in Chester, Pa. He was the eighth of thirteen children of the late George and Riddie Mae Bryan.After Roland's family moved to Delaware in June 1949, he attended school in the Dover area. He worked at Lee F. Slaughter's car dealership for many years and later at Teal Construction as a truck driver. After receiving Jesus Christ in his life, he became a member at Crossroad Christian Church in Dover, where he loved being a door greeter and usher. For the last ten years, Roland had resided at Pinnacle Rehabilitation & Health Center in Smyrna, where he enjoyed not only visits from family and friends, but also playing Bingo and going on outings to church and to restaurants.Roland was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Wicks-Bryan; his parents, George and Riddie Mae Bryan; two sisters, Margaret Hall and Riddie Mae Young; and four brothers, Harry, George Jr., Willie and James Bryan. Roland leaves to cherish his memory; son, Stephen Ritchie (Pamela); step sons, Trent (Valerie), Steven, Keith, Sr. and Kendall (Anna) Wicks; brothers, Paul (Shirley), Richard, Anthony (Jocelyn) and Matthew (Wanda) Bryan; sisters, Jean Wilson and Lynn Gregory (Theo); and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and numerous friends.Funeral services are private.Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover. Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close