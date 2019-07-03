WYOMING - Rolando Canela passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and closest friends on June 28, 2019 after fighting a valiant and brave battle with cancer.
Mr. Canela was employed by Papen Farms and had been working there since 1990. He loved farming, Jeopardy, and the outdoors. He was a wonderful friend who spent his life helping others.
Mr. Canela is survived by his devoted sidekick and daughter, Erica Canela and his "all right" son-in-law Neil Mason of Monmouthshire, Wales; his former wife and best friend, Cindy Sanchez of Magnolia; and his honorary family member, Alexia J. Ratajack of Magnolia.
A Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where friends may visit with the family from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday. The dress code is casual, per Rolando's wishes. Burial will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 3, 2019