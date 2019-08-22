Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 12:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMDEN - Romayne Seward passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Mrs. Seward was born Aug. 30, 1934 in Felton to the late George Herbert Baker and Alma Mae Fisher Baker.

She worked for the State of Delaware as a Commissioner to the Industrial Accident Board for more than ten years, working 25 years for the State. For many years she worked as secretary in the Home Economics and Business Department as well as treasurer for AFSCME at Delaware State University. Prior to the State of Delaware she drove a bus for Caesar Rodney School District for Dawson bus service, which she enjoyed. She had also worked for the family business as general manager and public relations for "City Cab". In 1986 she became an entrepreneur with BeautiControl Cosmetics, and she was very proud of being the 1st recipient of the WHO Award (Women Helping Others) because of her 20 years of volunteering for a rape crisis service. Mrs. Seward attended the Calvary Wesleyan Church in Harrington and The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Dover. She was active with District Democrats for 34 years, but walked away from the Democratic Party a few years ago. Mrs. Seward was also a Court Appointed Specialized Advocate for Family Court.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Seward; brothers, Eugene and George Baker; brother-in-law, Jamie Tieman.

She is survived by her daughter, Patti Contino and her husband Bob of Dover; and son, William Fields, Jr. and his wife Christine of Hockessin; sister, Nancy Tieman of Wyoming; grandchildren, Robbie (Jenny), Michael and Ryan (Megan) Contino, Amanda Axe (Matt), Joseph Fields and Sarah Sommer (Ryan); Great Grammy of, Caden, Micah, Evangeline, Cora Contino, Sofia Axe; and an expected great grandson, Justus Contino; and father of her children, William Fields, Sr.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call on hour prior. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Building Fund at Calvary Wesleyan Church, 240 Delaware Ave, Harrington, DE 19952 or The Dover First Seventh Day Adventist Christian School, 655 Wyoming Ave., Dover, DE 19904.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





