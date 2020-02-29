The cat god Ronald C. Depew, Sr. passed away Feb. 26, 2020.
He retired from DuPont after 32 years of service, 17 years as a power house operator on B shift. He was Scout Master for Troop 249 in Seaford, and he was an avid reader. He loved camping and traveling.
He is survived by his two sisters, Charlene Depew and Pam Tijerino (Jamie); his wife of 49 years, Cheryl Clampitt Depew; a son, Ronald Craig Depew, Jr.; daughter, Deana R Hearn (Mike); five grandchildren, Destinee R. Depew, Megan D. Hearn, Ryan M. Hearn, Keirstin B. Depew, and Gabriel C. Hearn; one great grandchild, Zayden C. Depew; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
