Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald D. Coverdale. View Sign Service Information Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro 32013 Long Neck Road Millsboro , DE 19966 (302)-945-9000 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro 32013 Long Neck Road Millsboro , DE 19966 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro 32013 Long Neck Road Millsboro , DE 19966 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILLSBORO - Ronald D. Coverdale, formerly of Frederica, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home.

Ron was born in Milford on Jan. 22, 1940 to Drexel and Ethel Mae (Holleger) Coverdale and was a graduate of Milford High School. He retired in 1992 as a meat cutter with Acme in Millsboro.

Ron loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a former member of the Silver Lake Gun Club.

He was preceded in death by his father, Drexel Coverdale. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Theresa (Grabowski) Coverdale; his mother, Ethel Mae Coverdale of Milford; two sons, Kenneth Coverdale and his wife, Dawn, of Frederica and Eric Coverdale of Milford; two stepsons, Andrew Wertz and his wife, Christina, of Millsboro and James Wertz and his wife, Kristin, of Wyoming; a sister, Carole Stump and her husband, Rob, of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Jacob and Garrett Coverdale; and five step grandchildren, Andrew Jr., Tristan, James, Jr., Dakota and Jax Wertz.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ron's name to the Tunnell Cancer Center, 18947 John J. Williams Hwy., Suite 101 Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting





MILLSBORO - Ronald D. Coverdale, formerly of Frederica, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home.Ron was born in Milford on Jan. 22, 1940 to Drexel and Ethel Mae (Holleger) Coverdale and was a graduate of Milford High School. He retired in 1992 as a meat cutter with Acme in Millsboro.Ron loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a former member of the Silver Lake Gun Club.He was preceded in death by his father, Drexel Coverdale. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Theresa (Grabowski) Coverdale; his mother, Ethel Mae Coverdale of Milford; two sons, Kenneth Coverdale and his wife, Dawn, of Frederica and Eric Coverdale of Milford; two stepsons, Andrew Wertz and his wife, Christina, of Millsboro and James Wertz and his wife, Kristin, of Wyoming; a sister, Carole Stump and her husband, Rob, of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Jacob and Garrett Coverdale; and five step grandchildren, Andrew Jr., Tristan, James, Jr., Dakota and Jax Wertz.A celebration of Ron's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ron's name to the Tunnell Cancer Center, 18947 John J. Williams Hwy., Suite 101 Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close