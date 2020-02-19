MILLSBORO - Ronald D. Coverdale, formerly of Frederica, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home.
Ron was born in Milford on Jan. 22, 1940 to Drexel and Ethel Mae (Holleger) Coverdale and was a graduate of Milford High School. He retired in 1992 as a meat cutter with Acme in Millsboro.
Ron loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a former member of the Silver Lake Gun Club.
He was preceded in death by his father, Drexel Coverdale. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Theresa (Grabowski) Coverdale; his mother, Ethel Mae Coverdale of Milford; two sons, Kenneth Coverdale and his wife, Dawn, of Frederica and Eric Coverdale of Milford; two stepsons, Andrew Wertz and his wife, Christina, of Millsboro and James Wertz and his wife, Kristin, of Wyoming; a sister, Carole Stump and her husband, Rob, of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Jacob and Garrett Coverdale; and five step grandchildren, Andrew Jr., Tristan, James, Jr., Dakota and Jax Wertz.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ron's name to the Tunnell Cancer Center, 18947 John J. Williams Hwy., Suite 101 Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 19, 2020