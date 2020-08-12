1/1
Ronald D. Rexrode
Ronald D. Rexrode, 63
MILFORD - Ronald D. Rexrode passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Pa. the son of the late David C. and Mabel (Solt) Rexrode.
He worked as a carpenter for many years. He loved woodworking, antiques, going to auctions, music, especially classic rock, watching NASCAR, and hunting.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Lee Rexrode.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, the love of his life Arleen; one son, Jason Rexrode and his wife Jami; and four brothers, David Rexrode Jr., Julian Rexrode and his wife Stella, Roger Rexrode and his wife Tina, and Bobby Rexrode.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where a Celebration of Ronald's life will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
07:30 PM
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
