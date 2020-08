Ronald D. Rexrode, 63MILFORD - Ronald D. Rexrode passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Pa. the son of the late David C. and Mabel (Solt) Rexrode.He worked as a carpenter for many years. He loved woodworking, antiques, going to auctions, music, especially classic rock, watching NASCAR, and hunting.In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Lee Rexrode.He is survived by his wife of 34 years, the love of his life Arleen; one son, Jason Rexrode and his wife Jami; and four brothers, David Rexrode Jr., Julian Rexrode and his wife Stella, Roger Rexrode and his wife Tina, and Bobby Rexrode.A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where a Celebration of Ronald's life will follow at 7:30 p.m.Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com